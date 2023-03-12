Powered by Dark Sky
March 12th 2023, Sunday
Ulrich, JoAnn Marie

by WayneTimes.com
March 12, 2023

October 26th, 1937-March 11th, 2023

NEWARK: JoAnn passed away peacefully Saturday, March 11th, 2023, with her family by her side.  She was 85 years old. 

Born in Corning, NY, she was the only child of Donald and Florence Mapes O’Neil.  She and her mother made their way to Ontario, NY, where she attended and graduated from Wayne Central, Class of ’55.  

JoAnn met and then married Thomas Ulrich shortly thereafter, had five children, and settled in Newark, NY.  

She worked at Hickcocks in Lyons, NY and then onto Sarah Coventry in Newark, NY for years all the while she tended bar nights and weekends.  

JoAnn enjoyed playing games of all sorts; BINGO, cards, Dominoes, Bocce, shuffleboard, etc., with her family and friends.  She also enjoyed the sun, the water, and travel.  She and her companion, Mike Misleany, did this for almost thirty years.  They relaxed at their campsite at Norwins Campgrounds in Lyons, NY for the summer and then became snowbirds at Plantation Landings in Haines City, Florida.  

JoAnn was a huge sports fan.  She loved the Green Bay Packers, the Golden State Warriors-Steph Curry her favorite, Notre Dame, and of course, Saint Bonaventure University where both of her grandsons, Ryan and Ricky, graduated. But mostly, the teams she liked best were the ones that her children and grandchildren played.  She loved watching them and was their biggest supporter and cheerleader. So much so, she became known as “grandma” to every Pal-Mac Boys Soccer (PMFC) teams for almost twenty years.  The boys along with coaches, Chris Mahnke and Kevin Schlegel, were considered her extended family. Even after her grandsons graduated, she continued to attend all the games, never missing one, until this past year when she became ill.  

JoAnn was predeceased by her parents, her husband Tom Ulrich, her companion Mike Misleany, her daughter Karen Ulrich (Carlin) Kelley, and her two grandchildren Ryan and Kaleigh Hughson.  

She is survived by her two daughters; Kathy Ulrich, Kristy (Mark) Hughson, her two sons, Kevin (Jen) Ulrich, Kyle (Pam) Ulrich.  Her grandchildren; Kelly Carlin, Matthew Carlin, and Ricky Hughson; her great-grandchildren; Dakota Marie Carlin, Parker Ryan Carlin, and Ava Grace Carlin Thomas.  

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Palmyra Community Center (PCC) on behalf of her grandson, Ryan Hughson.  

Calling hours are Thursday, March 16th from 4pm-6pm with services to follow at Murphy’s Funeral Home in Newark, NY.

Note: She donated her eyes, her skin, and her brain to continue the search for the cure of Dementia.  

