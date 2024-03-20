Ulrich, Kyle L.

POLK CITY, FLORIDA: Kyle L.Ulrich, 62 yrs old, of Polk City, Florida/Weedsport, NY/and formerly of Newark, NY lost his courageous six-year battle with cancer and went home to be with the lord on March 16th, 2024.

Kyle was born May 19th, 1961 in Newark, NY. He attended Newark High School where he played soccer and baseball and participated in many other activities. Kyle enjoyed being around kids and volunteered in his community as a camp counselor, a coach, and a staff member at the Alex Eligh Community Center. He worked in factories for most of his adult life along with working at several local dirt race tracks where he met his wife, Pam. He was a fan of all sports but his passion was truly stock car racing. He loved to go on walks and chat with whomever he’d come across, playing corn hole, BINGO, and traveling. He and his wife became “snowbirds” in 2022 in which he expanded his family of friends in Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Pamela Treat Ulrich, sister, Kathy Ulrich; sister, Kristy (Mark) Hughson; brother, Kevin Ulrich; niece, Kelly Carlin; nephews, Matt Carlin and Ricky Hughson; along with a two great nieces, Dakota Carlin and Ava Carlin Thomas; and great nephew, Parker Ryan Carlin.

He was predeceased by his father, Thomas Ulrich; mother, Joann Ulrich (step-father-Mike Misleany); maternal grandmother, Florence O’Neil; sister, Karen Ulrich Carlin; nephew and niece, Ryan and Kaleigh Hughson, and in-laws, Carol and Jerry Treat.

Services in Florida will be held at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life will be held upon their return to NY later in the Spring.