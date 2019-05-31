Obituaries
Updaw, Roberta M.
ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully with her son and daughter at her side on April 25, 2019. The wife of the late Frank Updaw for sixty-five years. Roberta is survived by her son, Robert (Ann) Updaw; daughter, Maryann (Dave) Straube; grandchildren Dr. Robert (Alison) Updaw II, Karen (Daniel) Thorpe, Jennifer Straube, and Kyle Straube; three great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and close friends. Roberta was a devoted teacher, community advocate and mother. A memorial mass to celebrate Roberta’s life will be held at St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, NY at 11:00 AM on Saturday June 8, 2019. To continue Roberta’s legacy, a scholarship fund has been established in her name to honor one graduating Wayne Central student annually who has a love for music and plans to major in music in college. Donations may be made in Roberta’s memory to the Wayne Central Scholarship Fund, c/o Roberta Updaw Memorial Fund, 6200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario Center, NY 14520.
