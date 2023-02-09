Powered by Dark Sky
February 10th 2023, Friday
Urban, Theresa

February 9, 2023

NEWARK: Theresa Urban, 89,  passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday. Feb.17, 2023 at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorial donations in her name, may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.

Theresa was born in Newark on February 9, 1933 the daughter of the Late Antonio and Lucy Marro. She was a life long communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark.  She was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1951. With her husband Robert she children.  Theresa was proud that she earned her Real Estate License at the age 61.  She retired doing what she loved at the age of 87.  She considered her self blessed to be surrounded by great friends, cousins and neighbors. An avid card player she loved getting out to spend time with friends.  

She is survived by  a daughter Cindy Ruffalo; two sons Mark (Karen) and Robert (Mindy) Urban; grandchildren Tonya, Jesse, Brian, Lacie, Joseph, Krystal, and Karen; great grandchildren Brady, Lindsay, Connor, Kiera, Wyatt, Barrett, Adriana, Tristan and Korbin. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in  1993; a brother Daniel and son-in-law Sam Ruffalo.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

