Urbanik, Eileen L. 

NEWARK: Eileen Urbanik, 71, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 17, 2025.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, April 10 from 2 - 4 and 5 – 7 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A celebration of her life will be Friday, April 11 at the Sodus Center Fire Hall, 5521 Main St., Sodus Center from 2 – 6PM.

Eileen’s family request memorial contributions be directed to either; Lollypop Farms, 1150 University Ave., Rochester, NY 14607, American Heart Association, 2 S. Clinton Sq., Ste 305, Syracuse, New York 13202, or the Shawna Cornwell Benefit, https://gofund.me/d9809450.

Eileen was born on March 13, 1954 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Edward L. and Ruth (Reeves) Quigley, She worked as a claims processor for Traveler’s Insurance until her retirement. She enjoyed doing crafts and watching the Buffalo Bill’s and NASCAR.

She is survived by her husband Larry G.; her daughters Rebecca (Luke) Cornwell and Amanda Quigley; her brother Earnest Quigley; several nieces, nephews and cousins and her friends; Robin Dunning and Roger Dunning.

Besides her parents, Eileen is preceded in death by her sister, Laurie Sweat; brothers, Edward and Rick Quigley.