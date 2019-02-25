Urbanik, Frank J. “Frankie” “Jimmy”

ONTARIO: Suddenly, Frank passed away on February 21, 2019 at age 75. He was predeceased by his parents, Adam and Frances Urbanik; brother, Thomas Urbanik; sisters, Loretta and Sylvia. Frank is survived by his siblings, Adam (Nancy) Urbanik, Linda and Larry (Eileen) Urbanik; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends. Frank loved sports and was and avid Yankees fan. He was heavily involved with Wayne Eagles sports teams and enjoyed being a part of their organization. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 4-8 PM on Thursday (February 28) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (March 1), 11 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to Friends for the day at the DeMay Living Center or American Diabetes Association.