Obituaries
Urbanik, Frank J. “Frankie” “Jimmy”
ONTARIO: Suddenly, Frank passed away on February 21, 2019 at age 75. He was predeceased by his parents, Adam and Frances Urbanik; brother, Thomas Urbanik; sisters, Loretta and Sylvia. Frank is survived by his siblings, Adam (Nancy) Urbanik, Linda and Larry (Eileen) Urbanik; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends. Frank loved sports and was and avid Yankees fan. He was heavily involved with Wayne Eagles sports teams and enjoyed being a part of their organization. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 4-8 PM on Thursday (February 28) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (March 1), 11 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to Friends for the day at the DeMay Living Center or American Diabetes Association.
Latest News
March is for music at Newark
The Newark Central School Music Department has some big events planned for March. Cindy Briggs, Kelley School instrumental music teacher...
The Magic of ‘Tuck Everlasting’ Comes to Sodus High School
The Sodus Jr./Sr. High School is proud to present this year’s musical Tuck Everlasting, based on the novel by Natalie...
Coast Guard officer accused of terrorist plot against politicians, reporters
by MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press GREENBELT, Md. (AP) A Coast Guard officer suspected of drawing up a hit list of...
Recent Obituaries
Johnson, Lloyd E.
NEWARK: Passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 80. Lloyd was born in Palmyra, NY on...
Urbanik, Frank J. “Frankie” “Jimmy”
ONTARIO: Suddenly, Frank passed away on February 21, 2019 at age 75. He was predeceased by his parents, Adam and...
LaForce, Larry E
SODUS POINT, NY: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Larry was preceded in death by parents Earl and...