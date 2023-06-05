Urbanik Jr., Adam “Sonny” 

AUBURN/WILLIAMSON: Adam T. Urbanik Jr. passed away suddenly on March 17, 2023 in Auburn, NY at the age of 83. Born August 4, 1939 to the late Adam & Frances (Reczko) of Ontario, NY.

Adam is survived by his wife Nancy, son Adam “Terry,” brother Larry (Eileen), sister Linda, special sister-in-law Patricia Howard, sister-in-law Doris Jones, step children Tamera Haley, Kim (Tim) Weir, Matthew Parker and Dannielle Parker, many special cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Predeceased by wife Janet; siblings, Frank “Jimmy” Urbanik, Sylvia Turner, Loretta Essler, step-daughter Michelle Schultze; granddaughter Elizabeth Richards; brothers in law: Norman Howard and James Jones.

Adam was a fun, deeply caring soul, being in his presence you couldn’t help but smile. In his teenage years he loved spending time on his Aunt Helen and Uncle Stanley Reczko’s farm in Williamstown, NY. Adam was a Boy Scout which allowed him to spend time in nature which is something he thoroughly enjoyed his whole life. As an avid fisherman, he spent time working on a fishing charter on Lake Ontario and as a skilled hunter, he took many excursions and trips. He also loved to camp, mostly in the 1000 Islands region with family and friends. He worked at Xerox known as “Grizzly Adams” for nearly 40 years making many friends along the way. He had a great love for animals and the feelings were mutual. He could quickly train any dog he met. His niece Jill’s dog Cyndi, wouldn’t listen to her own family but would obey him. He was known to many as Whiskers the Clown. Adam spent time providing entertainment for children’s birthday parties, making balloon animals, juggling, entertaining in local parades and even as a hugger at the Special Olympics. He loved children and would do anything to make them smile and laugh.

Family and friends may gather at a memorial service in his honor on June 24, 2023 at 2pm at Twin Oaks Campground, Cayuga, NY.

It is the family’s wish that any donations would be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County or plant a tree to support his love of the outdoors in memory of Adam.

