What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
1 2 3 5
Obituaries

Urbinelli Jr., Romeo

June 12, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Romeo Urbinelli Jr., a long time (30+ year) Wayne County resident of Ontario, NY who passed away 5/22/25 in his home in Edgewater, FL with his wife, Marilyn Urbinelli and son Romeo Urbinelli at his side. 

He is survived by his wife, children (Carla, Lora, Romeo and Leo Urbinelli), 7 grandchildren (Kayla, Emmett, Josh, Anna, Nina, Madeline, and Juliette), 2 great grandchildren (Stone and Jackson), as well as beloved nieces and nephews Michelle, Madeline, Tommy and Paul. He was born in Mount Vernon, NY to Mary and Romeo Urbinelli, and shared his family with sister Georgiann and brother Paul and moved up to Upstate NY for a job at Xerox in Webster, NY in the research and development area for 25+ years as a chemical engineer (after graduating from RIT). He was credited with several patents to his name, he loved running and training for races (ran 11 marathons), long bikerides, playing pool/billiards with friends, and spending time with family and friends. 

We plan on a celebration of life and funeral services 7/12/25 at Holy Trinity Church at 10:30am with a reception to follow.  Please RSVP to share in his memory for the services/reception to Romeo.Urbinelli@gmail.com  

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.