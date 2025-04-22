Urwin, Dennis Michael

GEORGIA/SAVANNAH - Dennis Michael Urwin, a devoted son, brother, and true friend passed away peacefully on April 12, 2025, in Marietta, GA, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He would have turned 59 on May 1, 2025.

Dennis was known for his quick wit, kind heart, and adventurous spirit. He graduated from Clyde-Savannah Central School in 1984 and went on to graduate from the University of North Florida with a degree in accounting. He held positions in Florida, California, and most recently was the Branch Manager at the Coosa Valley Credit Union in Canton, GA.

He will be deeply missed by his family, including parents Joseph and LaVona Urwin; sister Diane (Michael) Kane; nephews Andrew (Mimi) Kane and Matthew (Emily) Kane; and many friends, especially his roommate of 14 years Denis Heuschel who was such a blessing throughout Dennis’ illness.

A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Savannah American Legion, 1663 N. Main Street, Savannah, N.Y. 13146.

Many thanks to the care teams at Northside Hospital Cherokee, Canton, GA and Heritage Hospice, Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Cherokee County Animal Shelter, 1015 Univeter Road, Canton, GA 30115 or the American Legion Post 1343, P. O. Box 56, Savannah, N.Y. 13146.