June 2, 2025
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Utter, Terry L.

June 2, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

 WOLCOTT: Terry Utter, 66, passed away Thursday May 29, 2025 at home with family by his side.

 According to his wishes there will be no public calling hours or service.  A private burial will be at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Terry was born, June 7, 1958, the son of the late Roger P. and Mildred E. (Baldwin) Utter. Terry worked for Harder and Sons Construction in Wolcott.  He enjoyed fishing, watching TV and especially spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his sisters Patricia A. Lippert, Carol (Dale) VanVleck and Vera (Bill) Baker; his care giver and special niece; Kim (Daniel) Mettler; several other nieces, nephews and cousins. 

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Vincent Weston; a sister Francine Devolder and brother Roger “Jody” Utter.

