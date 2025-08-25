Valcore, Beatrice

WILLIAMSON: Beatrice Valcore, 87, passed away on August 19, 2025.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025 from 11 A.M. - 1 P.M. followed by her funeral service at 1 P.M. at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. Bea’s graveside will be held immediately following her funeral service in Webster Rural Cemetery.

Bea was born in Walworth, NY, on October 22, 1937, to the late Ernest and Emma Jordan. A graduate of RIT, Bea worked as an accountant in various businesses throughout her career. Among her many roles, her favorite was working at Wayne Central School District, where she had the joy of serving her grandchildren as they passed through the cafeteria line.

Bea had a deep love for simple pleasures. She found joy in gardening, cooking, canning, and baking - traditions she carried on with love and care. Her greatest happiness came from spending time with her family and friends. Bea’s homespun ways and warm presence are cherished memories.

Bea is survived by her husband, Theodore Valcore; sons: Brian (Joan) and Daniel (Sylvia) Thayer; siblings: Richard (Nancy) Jordan and Linda Jordan; grandchildren: Jason (Lundy), Megan (Richard) and Peter (Victoria) Thayer and Charity Weeks; many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is predeceased by siblings: Lorraine (John) Jones, Arlene (Calvin) Briggs, Francis Jordan and Diane Hardigan.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Bea can be made to the Holy Trinity Church attention: Martha’s Ministry: 1460 Ridge Road, Webster, NY 14580.

