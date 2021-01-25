Powered by Dark Sky
January 25th 2021, Monday
Valcore, George J.

January 25, 2021

SAVANNAH: Age 85, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. George was predeceased by his son, Michael Valcore; siblings, Albert & William Valcore and Beatrice Doucet. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kay (Mullin) Valcore; children, Mary (Kevin) Swarthout, Randy, John & Leslie Valcore; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Carl Valcore; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. Private interment in Webster Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Lifetime Care Hospice, 800 W Miller St, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

Local Weather

