Valcore, Kay F.

SAVANNAH: Kay F. Valcore, 84, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, November 1, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church Street, Savannah. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. As promised, Kay will be laid to rest in a private burial beside her beloved husband and son in Webster.

A celebration of Kay’s life will be held afterward at the Savannah Fire Hall, 1770 State Route 89, Savannah.

Born April 14, 1941, in Webster, Kay was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Wager) Mullin. She graduated from Marion Central School in 1959 and spent several years caring for handicapped patients before retiring from Parker Hannifin in Lyons, NY.

On September 26, 1959, Kay married the love of her life, George J. Valcore. Together, they moved to the countryside to raise their family and support George’s dream of farming. Kay found joy in simple pleasures—swinging on the porch, catching up on social media, watching The View, and spending time with loved ones. Her greatest treasures were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially her little “George.”

Kay is survived by her daughter, Mary (Kevin) Swarthout of Savannah; sons, Randy and John Valcore of Savannah and Leslie Valcore of Newark; grandchildren, Laura (Heath) and Heather (Neil, Sr.) Waldron of Savannah, MyKaela (Justin) Parmele of Newark, Tyrease (Dakota) Carter of Wolcott, and Cynthia Valcore of Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Emmett (Larissa) Waldron, Neil (Taylor) Waldron Jr., Mercedes, Noel, Brantley “George,” and Ella May “Kay” Waldron of Savannah, Micah and Noah Parmele of Newark; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, George; her son, Michael; and her dear friend, Jean Allen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay’s memory to Pathway Home, PO Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.