Valcore, Virginia M.: Virginia “Crafty Ginny”

NEWARK/WALWORTH: Passed away at home peacefully on Jan. 26, 2019. She was born in Buffalo on Oct. 14, 1942. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Virginia was predeceased by her daughter, Wendy (Valcore) Austin, and is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Carl Valcore; sons and their spouses, Joe Valcore, Pete (Laurie) Valcore, Paul (Kelly) Valcore, Mike (Mason) Valcore, Chris (Christina) Valcore; stepdaughters Debbie, Kim, Terri; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:00 am, in the Covenant Life Fellowship, 1574 Hennessey Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Internment will be private at a later date. In Lieu of sending flowers, donations in memory of Virginia may be sent to The Victim Resource Center of The Finger Lakes, Inc., 132 Harrison Street, Newark, NY 14513. Please visit the tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo.