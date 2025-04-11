What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Valerio, Richard J. 

April 11, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

CLYDE: Richard Joseph Valerio (Dick, Dickie), 83, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2025.

A celebration of life will be held in Clyde at a later date.

 Richard was born in Lyons, on May 15, 1941 the son of the late Patrick and Mary Arnitz Valerio. He grew up in Clyde, New York and graduated there in 1959. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, car and motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed friends and family. He was a tool and die maker at Burroughs Corporation for a number of years. He worked on Santa Fe Railroad in Barstow, California from 1979 to 1980. When he retired, he worked part-time at Advance Auto, driving parts to car repair shops. 

He is survived by two daughters Coleen and Eileen Valerio; a sister Patricia (Henry) Dunphy; and numerous cousins and relatives. He will be greatly missed. 

