PALMYRA: Valley, David W.; died on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at the age of 78. Family and friends are invited to call from 6-8pm on Wednesday, September 17 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Prayers of committal will be offered at 11am on Thursday, September 18 at Farmington Friends Cemetery. Please consider donations in Dave’s memory to The Wayne County Fair (Union Agricultural Society of Palmyra), P.O. Box 85, Palmyra, NY 14522 or to The Palmyra Fire Co., 615 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522.

David was born on February 11, 1947 in East Rochester, NY the son of Wesley and Ethel DuVall Valley. He was a longtime resident of Palmyra and was well known for his love of his bicycle, movies in the park which had to include popcorn and socializing and interacting with everyone. Dave could often be found at the bowling alley or village police station and was a fixture each year at the Wayne County Fair. He thoroughly enjoyed time spent at camp in the mountains.

Dave is predeceased by his parents Wesley and Ethel Valley. He is survived by his sister Sandra (David) Steurrys; brothers Donald (Linda) Valley and Britton Valley and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

