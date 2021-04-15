Powered by Dark Sky
April 15th 2021, Thursday
Valvano, Donna

by WayneTimes.com
April 15, 2021

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” A.A. Milne

NEWARK: passed peacefully, though much too soon, April 10, 2021 at Clifton Springs Hospital, after a fearless fight with cancer.

Born, August 11, 1953 at Sampson Airforce Base to parents Henry and Violet (Milke) O’Neil. Donna graduated from NHS in 1971, worked at the Newark School District as a teachers aid and retired from Wayne ARC.

Her family was her foundation, and she leaves behind her Husband Carl, children Samantha (Scott) Floyd, Sean, Danial Gaul, and stepdaughter Mary Valvano (Mike Rabbene) – Brothers Tim (Wendeth) and Kevin, grandchildren McCullen, Brody and Jackson. Her friends were her delight, too many to mention, but especially “The Newark Girls.”

Per Donna’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration to her life will commence later this summer. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Valvano, Donna

