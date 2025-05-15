Van Bell, Gerald

March 25, 1950 – May 11, 2025

ONTARIO: Jerry passed away on May 11, 2025, at the age of 75. He was born on March 25, 1950, in Rochester, NY, and raised in Webster, where he graduated from R.L. Thomas High School. He later met his wife, Janet, and they settled in Ontario, where they built a home and raised their family over the course of 40 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Mary (Phelan); his sister, Linda (Van Bell) and brother-in-law, Donald Maslona; and his son-in-law, Michael Capogreco. He is survived by his wife, Janet (Dickinson); his son, Rob, daughter-in-law, Elissa (Maida), and grandson, Caleb; his daughter, Colleen (Van Bell) Capogreco; his sister-in-law, Joyce (Dickinson); his niece and goddaughter, Ashley (Mackin); among other family members and friends throughout the years.

Jerry lived and enjoyed his life through his love of cars, camping, hunting, firearms, and the outdoors. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was passionate about automobiles — spending many years building, owning, and operating his own auto dealership, as well as rebuilding and painting cars. He was also deeply devoted to breeding, raising, and training German Shepherds for most of his life. Jerry took great pride in maintaining his home and property, but above all, he was passionate about his family and would do anything for those he loved — especially his children. Jerry will be remembered for his strong work ethic, constant support, selflessness, generosity, and unwavering devotion to those he loved. A Catholic Mass in remembrance of Jerry will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 10:00 am at Church of the Resurrection, 63 Mason Rd, Fairport, NY 14450. All are welcome to attend. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.