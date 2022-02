MARION: Entered into rest on January 28, 2022 at the age of 69. Predeceased by his parents, Marshall and Lucille Van Cassele; wife, Ann Van Cassele; son, Jamie Van Cassele;. Survived by his loving companion, Shirley Ronco; children, Larry Van Cassele, and Nikki Van Cassele.There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in his memory to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd. Fairport, NY 14450. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com