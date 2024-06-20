Van Cuyck Jr., Jay Wilbern

SODUS: Jay W. Van Cuyck Jr., 67, passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving and supportive family by his side, on Tuesday June 18th, 2024.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday June 22nd from noon to 1pm at the Norton Funeral home 45 West Main St. Sodus. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1pm. Burial will be in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Jay was born December 31st, 1956 at Lyons Barber Hospital, the son of Jay Sr. and Joyce Jessie Janette (De Mey) Van Cuyck. He graduated from Sodus High School in 1975.

Throughout his life, Jay Jr. worked at Xerox corp and as a AA mechanic.

Jay enjoyed fishing (either alone or with family and friends), camping, reading with his biggest passion was creating music. Jay Jr. was a part of two bands, The Parker Brothers and Denim & Lace.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Cathy VanCuyck; his sons Morgan and Bryan VanCuyck; a daughter Ryann VanCuyck; his parents Jay Sr. and Joyce; his brothers Mark, Michael, James, and John Van Cuyck; sisters Cindy Munnings and Michelle VanCuyck; grandchildren Tye Cromartie, Ollie VanCuyck and unborn baby Egan; many loved nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Jay is preceded in death by his daughter Megan VanCuyck; and his sister Sherl Van Cuyck.

Jay’s family says goodbye with a heavy heart, as he was loved and will be sorely missed by many.