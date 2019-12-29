Obituaries
Van De Veire, Rene R.
ONTARIO: Rene passed away on December 27, 2019 at age 76. He is survived by his sisters, Helen R. Hook and Lucy Van De Veire; many nieces and nephews. Rene proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a retiree of Eastman Kodak and a member of the Masons and Shriners. All are welcome to celebrate Rene’s life on Tuesday (January 7, 2020) from 3-5 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY, where a prayer service will be offered at 5 PM. Interment in Calvary Cemetery in the spring. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
