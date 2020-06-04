Van De Walle, Patricia Ann “Flanders” “Patty’s Diner Patty”

PALMYRA: Patricia Ann “Flanders” Van De Walle, born December 16,1942 in Newark, New York daughter of the late Madaline Theresa “Posman” Barrett and Charles Cummings Flanders and stepfather James Barrett, passed away suddenly Monday May 25, (Memorial Day) 2020. Patty owned, and cooked at, Patty’s Diner in Macedon, New York for several years. Her happiness allowed her to enjoy everyone she met. She loved to gamble and everyone that knew her called her lucky because she won the New York State Lottery. We believe all that knew her, and for all of us that she loved, we were the “Lucky Ones”. Patty was married to Frederick S.Van De Walle who passed 15 years earlier. She spent many years with James Heckman who is also predeceased as of two years ago. A strong, loving, caring, nurturing mother of three, Michael S. Pritchard (wife Janet), Daniel E. Pritchard (wife Debbie) and daughter Kelly L. McLaughlin. Patty, known to many as “nani”, loved her Grandbabies very much. She spent a lot of time with her grandbabies, loving, caring, and spoiling them from birth to adulthood. Nicole “Pritchard” Henderson (husband Dan), Robert Pritchard (girlfriend Melissa), Brittany and Casey Pritchard, Cassidy and Paige Guilfoyle, as well as Alyssa, Blake, and Chase. She also had many great-grandchildren. Not to mention the extended families she spent many years loving and celebrating many holidays with. In her final moments she really enjoyed two young men Brandon and Vern. She was very grateful to have you, and your help, as were we the family. Ma/Nani, you were are an angel both here on earth and now in heaven. We love you very much…4EVER&ADAY in our Hearts. All services are private. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.