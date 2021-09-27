Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 28th 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Van Der Mallie, Byron J. “Butch”

by WayneTimes.com
September 27, 2021

PALMYRA: Died on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the age of 72. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Friday, October 1 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Committal prayers will be at 10am on Saturday, October 2 at Palmyra Cemetery. A funeral service will follow at 11:30am the First Baptist Church of Manchester, 54 S. Main St., Manchester, NY. Please consider memorials to the Finger Lakes Ambulance, 14 Crane Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432, The Palmyra Fire Dept., 615 East Main Street, Palmyra NY 14522 or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Butch was born on April 5, 1949 in Rochester, New York the son of Charles and Ruth Harding Van Der Mallie. He had been employed as a machine mechanic for Lawyers Co-Op and various other companies over the years. Butch loved hunting and fishing and at one time had been very involved with the Boy Scouts.

Butch is predeceased by his parents and his wife Nancy. He is survived by sons Michael (Nikki) and Brian (Missy) Van Der Mallie; grandchildren Daniel and Holly Van Der Mallie; sister Penny Peck and brothers Steve and Paul Van Der Mallie.

Online condolences@www.rlyostfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

English, Maveret L. (VerHow)

SODUS/WOLCOTT: Age 75, passed away on September 25, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital after suffering a stroke. Maveret was predeceased by her parents, Beulah (DeHond) and Kenneth VerHow; her husband of 51 years, Thomas English; and her siblings, Ann, Norine, Linda and Barry. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Daniel) Youngman of Wolcott; grandchildren, […]

Read More
Power, Ruth (Wilcox)

MACEDON:  Ruth (Wilcox) Power, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Clifton Springs Hospital under Comfort Care.  Ruth was born on April 16, 1929 to Walter and Catherine (Moore) Wilcox in Macedon, NY.  She was married to Wayne (Sonny) Power on April 23, 1949 at the Power Homestead on Route 96 in Farmington, NY.  […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square