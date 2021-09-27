Van Der Mallie, Byron J. “Butch”

PALMYRA: Died on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the age of 72. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Friday, October 1 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Committal prayers will be at 10am on Saturday, October 2 at Palmyra Cemetery. A funeral service will follow at 11:30am the First Baptist Church of Manchester, 54 S. Main St., Manchester, NY. Please consider memorials to the Finger Lakes Ambulance, 14 Crane Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432, The Palmyra Fire Dept., 615 East Main Street, Palmyra NY 14522 or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Butch was born on April 5, 1949 in Rochester, New York the son of Charles and Ruth Harding Van Der Mallie. He had been employed as a machine mechanic for Lawyers Co-Op and various other companies over the years. Butch loved hunting and fishing and at one time had been very involved with the Boy Scouts.

Butch is predeceased by his parents and his wife Nancy. He is survived by sons Michael (Nikki) and Brian (Missy) Van Der Mallie; grandchildren Daniel and Holly Van Der Mallie; sister Penny Peck and brothers Steve and Paul Van Der Mallie.

