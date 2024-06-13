Van Dusen, Tim

FAIRPORT/NEWARK: Tim Van Dusen, 75, has consumed his last bite of news and written his last pages of analysis. Facing the world as he found it not as he might have wished it had been, Tim died on June 10th, 2024, of complications from cancer. His intelligence, wit, and wisdom will be remembered by all who had the pleasure to meet and work with him over the years.

Calling hours will be at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home at 127 East Miller Street in Newark, NY from 2:00pm – 4:00pm and from 7:00pm – 9:00pm on Friday, June 21st, 2024. There will be no funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, Tim would appreciate contributions to the St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Tim was predeceased by his beloved soul-mate and wife, Pam Van Dusen (Hill) in March 2024, by his parents Harold and Evelyn Van Dusen, by his sisters-in-law Gail Van Dusen, Judy Tompkins, and Celeste Hill, and by his brother-in-law Chris Hill.

Tim is survived by his brother John Van Dusen of Newark, NY; his son Shawn Van Dusen, Shawn’s wife Emily Van Dusen, and their daughters Evelyn and Elinor Van Dusen of Pittsford, NY; his brothers-in-law Frederick Hill and Keith Tompkins; and his sister-in-law Tina Hill. Tim is also survived by his daughter Megan, with whom he had been estranged at her choice for the last 16 years.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com