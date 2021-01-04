Van Duyne, Micheal J.

LYONS: Age 50, lost his final wrestling match on January 3, 2021. He is survived by his loving mother, Linda White Settles; his faithful sons, Chase (Celeste) and Kobe Van Duyne; his father, John Van Duyne; his brothers, Howard (Donna) and Jason Van Duyne; his nieces and nephews Jair, Hope, Simeon, Keturah Van Duyne and Amanda, Caitlin, Rebecca and Jason Van Duyne; aunts, Helen Camp, Geraldine Briggs, Christine (Michael) Bilynski and Virginia Krokenbetger; uncles, Stephen (Brenda), Scott, and Eric Van Duyne, and John (Polly), Danny White; many cousins; and many loyal friends who stood closer than a brother including—Richie Steves Jr., Steve Henry, and Jimmy Hall. Services will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14620. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com