Van Enwyck, Elwyn Raymond

SAVANNAH: Elwyn Raymond Van Enwyck, 98, went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Elwyn was born to the late Raymond and Mary Vania (Niles) Van Enwyck on Wednesday, April 13, 1927, in Palmyra, New York. A lifelong resident of Wayne County, Elwyn spent much of his life living in Marion, Newark, and most recently Savannah. He spent his career at American Can in Fairport, New York, where he worked for more than thirty years before retiring. Elwyn was liked by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Elwyn will be remembered by his sons, Donald Elwyn Van Enwyck and Raymond (Patricia) Van Enwyck; his grandchildren Amber (Andrew) Walters Courtney Van Enwyck, Joshua, Nichole, and Donald K. Van Enwyck.

Elwyn was predeceased by wife, Sarah Frances Necessary in 2005; a sister, Neva May Claeysen in 2000.

Please join the family at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2026, at Furnaceville Rural Cemetery, Trimble Road, Ontario, NY for Elwyn’s graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Elwyn may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

