Van Hall, Dawn Marie

LAFAYETTE, NY: Dawn M. Van Hall, 72 passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Please join the family at 10 a.m on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main Street, Newark, NY for Dawn’s funeral mass. Her burial will follow the funeral mass in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in memory of Dawn.

Dawn was born the daughter of Gerald and Katherine (Mabie) Van Hall on Saturday, May 5, 1951, in Rochester, NY. Dawn grew up Newark, where she received her early education at St. Michael School and graduated from Newark High School as part of the class of 1969. Her educational journey extended to five years at the Cleveland Institute of Arts, followed by two years at Syracuse University, where she achieved a Master’s degree in photography. Dawn dedicated twenty-three years of her life to teaching at SUNY Canton College, while in her spare time, she indulged in her passion for photography. She also had a fondness for baking, with a special tradition of crafting Christmas cookies for her loved ones each year.

Dawn will be remembered by her brothers Martin Van Hall, Chris Van Hall and Jeffrey (Shelly) Van Hall; niece, Diana Van Hall; nephews Andrew Van Hall (Althea) and Cory (Madison) Van Hall and Jeffrey Van Hall; her beloved cat, Shade.

Dawn was predeceased by her parents Gerald and Katherine (Mabie) Van Hall and many of her beloved cats.

