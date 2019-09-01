Obituaries
Van Hall, June Alice
LOVELAND, CO: June Alice Van Hall, 85 from Loveland, passed away on August 19th, 2019 at the Medical Center of the Rockies with her beloved husband and family by her side. June was born to the late Oscar H. Sochia and Alice C. Shuler, (Sochia) on August 2, 1934 in Marbletown, NY. She attended and graduated at Newark High School in 1952. Soon after, June met the love of her life, Donald Jacob Van Hall from Marion, NY. They were married on July 24, 1953 at her home in Newark. Don was employed at Eastman Kodak and the couple settled and began life together in Webster, NY. In 1971 Don and June and their 3 children relocated to Loveland, Colorado. Don continued his employment at Eastman Kodak in Windsor, Colorado and June took care of adjusting her family into their new home in Loveland, Colorado. June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed caring for her family. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, swimming, hunting and fishing. She was adventurous, loved to travel, and the family looked forward to vacation road trips every August before school started. She was active in the Lutheran Church all her life and taught many Sunday School Classes. June also was very much involved with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Colorado and her children’s various activities. Later in life, she found great happiness relaxing for 12 summers at their cabin in Red Feather Lakes and visiting her sister and family in New York. The couple also completed their goal of traveling to all 50 states, including a “ROAD” trip to Alaska and several countries around the world. Her favorite country was Holland where she was able to meet many of Don’s relatives. She loved to read and learn about other people and their cultures. June had the ability to touch hearts in a positive and compassionate way. She lived a full life through simple pleasures. June loved watching the Broncos, laughing and having fun with family. She enjoyed car rides with Don and her dog Taffy, picking up donuts, playing slot machines, and finding coins on the sidewalks. She always looked forward to Saturday church services at the King of Glory Church. Her life was a living example of warmth, kindness and compassion. June loved and was loved and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. June is survived by her Husband of 66 years, Donald Van Hall; 3 Children, Deborah (Terry) Marshall, Daryl (Emily) Van Hall, and Lisa (Jerry) Johnson her 7 Grandchildren: Terra Rodfong, Adrian Marshall (Karen), Desiree Van Hall, Jacob Van Hall (Jackline), Jerry Johnson Jr., Justin Johnson and Jesse Johnson. 8 Great Grandchildren, Gabriel Rodfong, Ashley and Hailey Marshall, Jemma, Jessa and Jacelyn Van Hall, Jerry III and Jenasys Johnson; Brother Ronald Sochia (Sharon), Newark, NY, Sister Barbara DeLyser, Marion, NY and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Brother Gary Sochia (Shirley), Brother In-law Sherwood DeLyser (Barbara), Grandson-in-Law Matthew Rodfong (Terra) and Nephews Jeff DeLyser and Grayson Sochia. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service to celebrate her life. It will be held at Viegut Funeral Home, 1616 N Lincoln Ave., in Loveland on September 3rd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online Condolences.
