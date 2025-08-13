What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Van Halle, Mary Jane

August 13, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2025 at the age of 92. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert; parents, Abram (Mary) Geldof; brother, Case Geldof. She is survived

by her loving sons, Mark (Jackie), Ron (Heidi) and Tom (Jackie) Van Halle; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mary Jane was a life member of the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church where she spent her Sundays enjoying being with her family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 1pm Saturday, August 16th at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 East Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522 where the funeral

will be held 2pm immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church 2057 East Palmyra Port Gibson Rd. Palmyra, NY 14522 or the East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 East Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra,

NY 14522. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

