Van Haneghem, Arline

MARION: Entered into rest with family by her side on May 4, 2022 at the age of 95. She is predeceased by her husband Lloyd and her parents Albert and Jessie Moshier. She is survived by her loving daughters Linda (Steve) Schutt; Cathy Van Haneghem; Grandchildren, Steven, Jared and Kristina Schutt; niece Connie (Laksman) Prasad. Arline was born in Naples NY to school teachers and ultimately ended her high school career in Marion where she met and married her husband Lloyd in 1947. They bought a dairy farm shortly after. Arline worked for Dunn & Bradstreet full time while helping on the farm. The farm was sold in 1964, Lloyd started Van’s Auction Service and Arline worked in that business as cashier. Sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who cared for Arline at Wayne County Nursing Home. She received excellent and loving care in a very challenging time. She will be remembered as a loving supportive mother and grandmother. She enjoyed every school function for both her daughters and grandchildren. She loved to knit, read, garden and was a phenomenal cook. She was a gentle soul and she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday May 7 from 1pm til 3pm at Steven’s Funeral Home Buffalo St., Marion, NY where the funeral will be held at 3pm following calling hours. In

lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home, Activity Fund,1529 Nye Road Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com