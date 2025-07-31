What are you looking for?

Van Houte, Catherine E. 

July 31, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WILLIAMSON: Catherine E. Van Houte, 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Catherine was born on Thursday, October 25, 1945, in Sodus, NY, the daughter of the late Ashley and Betty (Johnson) Himes. She was raised in the Sodus area and graduated from Sodus High School. It was there that she met her future husband, Herbert, and together they built a life centered around family. Catherine chose to be a homemaker, dedicating herself to raising their children. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, and canning. She was also very crafty, spending countless hours crocheting, quilting, and knitting. Catherine had a deep appreciation for the outdoors, especially feeding the birds and tending to her gardens.

Catherine will be remembered by her son, James Van Houte and her daughter, Rebecca Van Houte; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Catherine was predeceased by her husband of fifty-one years, Herbert in 2023.

In honor of Catherine’s wishes all services will remain private.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.

