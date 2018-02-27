Van Houter Emerson Levi

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Monday) February 26, 2018 at age 87. Predeceased by his son: Rickey Van Houter; siblings: Wayne, Ralph, Floyd, June, Elsie, and Hazel. Emerson was a well-known accordionist who played in several bands and entertained at nursing homes. He was a friend to everyone that he met. He was endlessly devoted to his wife for 69 years. Survived by his loving wife: Lillian; daughter: Judy (Michael) Weber; sons: Gary (Janis) and Roger (Karen) Van Houter; daughter in law: Ilene Van Houter; grandchildren: Ryan Weber, Cindi Ospina, Jennifer McDonald, Linda Wells, Lori Froniear, Jacob and Andrew Van Houter; (8) great grandchildren; sisters: Bertha Pembroke and Betty Ruth Van Houter; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) March 1, 2018 from 4pm – 6pm followed by a funeral service at 6pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. Private Spring burial in Ridge Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com