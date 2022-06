WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest at her home on June 17, 2022 at age 88. Predeceased by her husband, Ralph Van Houter.

Survived by her loving daughters: Patricia (Todd) Van Houter and Cheryl (Gary) Whitcomb; special grandchildren: Joshua and Victoria Kaplin; siblings: Betty O’Neil, Brenda Dickinson, and Fred Augustine; many extended family members and friends.

At her request all services will be private and the courtesy of no flowers.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service, PO Box 99, Williamson, NY 14589.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com