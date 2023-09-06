Van Norman, Richard

NEW PORT RICHEY - Richard Van Norman, 76, of New Port Richey, Fla., passed away from Mesothelioma on August 25, 2023, at home with his family by his side.

Rick was born on April 6, 1947, in Lyons, N.Y. and was the son of Grace Baker.

Rick graduated from Newark High School in 1965 and served in the Military (Army) from March 3, 1968, to January 10, 1971. He was stationed overseas in Germany and earned E5 rank. Rick graduated from RIT with a bachelor’s degree after being discharged from the Military. He was employed by Xerox for 30 years as a Purchasing Consultant.

Rick married his wife, Donna, on May 11, 1974 and they lived on Charlotte Street in Newark for 34 years. After retiring he and Donna moved to The Villages, Fla. for 10 years and then relocated to New Port Richey, Fla.

Rick was an avid golfer and was a member of Wayne Hills Country Club and the Elks Club for many years and most recently a member of Timber Greens. He was most proud of his three Hole-in-Ones and his 2017 trip to the Masters. Rick enjoyed all sports, a good joke and spending time with his grandchildren.

Rick is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna; his children, Kristina Wilson and Justin Van Norman. Rick is also survived by three grandchildren, Allison, Katelyn, and Jackson Wilson; his two brothers, Ronald Van Norman, and William Bogaerd and their families.

Rick was predeceased by his mother, Grace Bogaerd in 2018.

A Graveside Service is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society in remembrance of Rick Van Norman.