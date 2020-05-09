Van Norstrand, Ivan R. 

CATO: Age 82,, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 5, 1937, son of the late Howard and Margaret “Peg” Van Norstrand. He was a 1956 graduate of Cato-Meridian Central School where he was a member of the Future Farmers of America. He married his wife of 62 years, Margaret “Margie” Riester on December 14, 1957. He purchased the family farm in 1958 from his Grandmother. He was awarded the NYS Farm Family of the Year in 1976. He was a former member of both Victory and Conquest Grange. A longtime member of Conquest Fire Department, he served as chief for 8 years. He was a Minneapolis Moline enthusiast and collector. He was predeceased by an infant son, Peter Howard Van Norstrand (1960). He is survived by his wife, Margie, children, Raymond (Arlene) Van Norstrand, Lela (Randy) Daratt, Barbara (Richard “Jack”) Lees, Paul (Chanda) Van Norstrand. Grandchildren, Emily (Travis) Dunn, Steven (Julia) Van Norstrand, Susan (Alex C.) Daratt, Lori (Brandon B.) Daratt, Tallie (David) Czajkowski, Hana Van Norstrand. Great Grandchildren, Logan and Harper Dunn, John Van Norstrand, Dave and Dake Czajkowski. Due to the pandemic, drive through calling hours will take place from 10:00-2:00 on Saturday, May 16 th , at the Van Norstrand Farm, 11122 St. Rt. 38, Cato, NY. A funeral service will take place at 2:00 in accordance to the current social distancing guidelines. A private graveside burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Weedsport. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the Conquest Fire Department, 10351 Slayton Rd., Port Byron, NY 13140. Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com