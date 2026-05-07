Van Parys, Harold John

Palmyra/ Penfield: Harold “Ike” Van Parys, age 92, passed away on April 29, 2026.



Born on September 5, 1933, in Hopewell, New York, Ike was the son of Jacob and Marie Van Parys. He lived in and around Palmyra, New York, where he built strong ties within the community. Ike was the proud owner of a local insurance agency, where he was known for his integrity, warmth, and genuine care for others.



Ike is survived by his wife, Lynda; his children, Michael Van Parys (Hernando Morales), Sara Parsons (Scott), Matt Van Parys, Gretchen Van Parys (John Troeleman), Lisa Van Parys (Ella Eisenman), John Van Parys (Lee), and Amy McCann (Bob); his step-children, Anissa Kaufman (Richard); Jennifer Ignizio (Rich), Kevin Marsh (Lele); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Hank, Roger, Joe (Shirley) Jean Smith (Homer) and Lou (Marge); and beloved sister-in-law Susan Adsit.



He was predeceased by his first wife of 45 years, Dorothy (Laura) with whom he raised their seven children, and his second wife, Maura with whom he traveled the world.



Throughout his life, Ike demonstrated remarkable resilience surviving colon cancer in 1989, prostate cancer in 2001, and a major stroke in 2014 as well as the death of two wives.



Ike will be remembered for his fun-loving, charismatic, and generous spirit. He had a deep love for life and laughter. Athletic and energetic, he enjoyed skiing, golfing, playing backyard games with his family and friends and dancing. Ike was a devoted father who treasured sharing in these and many other activities with his children.



Above all, Ike cherished his family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, joy, and compassion that will continue to live on in all who knew and loved him.



A service will be held in Ike’s honor at Church of the Assumption, 20 East Ave, Fairport, NY on May 19th at 10:00a.m. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ike’s life later that day from 4-7p.m. at The Restaurant at Sycamore, 1148 Wayneport Road, Macedon NY 14502.



Those wishing to make a donation in Ike‘s memory may consider donating to the Palmyra Community Center.