VanAcker-Hittle, Mary Kathryn

SODUS: Mary Kathryn, age 93 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 1, 2018 surrounded by her family at the Clifton Springs Hospital. She was predeceased by her husbands, Kenneth VanAcker and Edward Hittle. Mary is survived by her children; Nancy (Paul) Meade of Marion, David (Susan-“Sam”) Van Acker of North Rose and Allan (Cheryl) VanAcker of Williamson, her grandchildren; Lisa Dye (David Hoppe) of Marion, Heather (Mark) Fraser of New Jersey, Charity VanAcker (Brett Tennent-Brown) of Australia, Courtney VanAcker of S. Carolina, Amy (Brad) Pike of Caledonia, Carrie (Jesse) Cole of Avon, Tom (Brittany) VanAcker of Williamson, 9 great-grandchildren, brother David Steighler of Sodus and a host of many other relatives and friends. Friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 4, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus, NY. Funeral service to be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the First United Presbyterian Church, 31 West Main St., Sodus, NY. In lieu of flowers Mary’s family has requested donations be made in her memory to the Sodus Town Ambulance or the Golisano Children’s Hospital. Spring interment in the Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com