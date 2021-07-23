VanCleaf, Lauren M.

NEWARK: Lauren VanCleaf, 43, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home.

The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY.

Lauren was born on Monday, July 25, 1977, in Rochester, NY. She graduated from Sodus High School and then attended Finger Lakes Community College, earning an associate degree in nursing. Lauren loved her job and was always willing to help anyone. Lauren had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Above all, she cherished time with her daughter, Ellie.

Lauren will be remembered by her husband, Christopher VanCleaf; daughter, Ellie Jayne LeClaire; father, Glenn (Denyse) LeClaire; mother, Tracy (Ted) Arenas; brother, Erik LeClaire; grandmother, Merilyn Lattiere; mother-in-law, Kathrine VanCleaf; aunt, Sabra (Bill) Mugnolo; nieces Casey and Rebecca; cousins Rebecca and Amelia; several step-daughters and grandchildren.

Lauren was predeceased by her grandparents Will (Jayne) LeClaire and Bill Lattiere; sister, Carrol Weaver; her aunt Ellen LeClaire.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.