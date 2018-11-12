VanCleef, Linda D. 

NEWARK: Linda D VanCleef, age 75 entered eternal rest on Friday, November 9, 2018 at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home. Linda was born the daughter of the late Andrew and Cora (Niles) DeWolf on Tuesday, January 19, 1943 in Syracuse, NY. She spent her life in the Newark area growing up on Vienna Street and graduating from Newark High School class of 1961. Linda worked for Newark Developmental Center followed by Garlock Corp. in Palmyra where she retired. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Newark VFW War Dads and the Newark American Legion. For many years she was a Den Mother of the Cub Scouts and volunteered at the Bickford House for Veterans. Linda was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Newark. She enjoyed playing cards and reading. Linda will be remembered by her sons, Carl (Ulrike) VanCleef of Germany and Robert (Sherrie) VanCleef of Geneva; grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Downey, Jason VanCleef, Derek VanCleef, Kurtis Freeman and Devin VanCleef; five great grandchildren; several, nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by husband, Gail VanCleef; sister Sharon (Murphy) William.

Family will greet friends on Friday (Nov. 16) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. A burial will follow in East Newark Cemetery.

In memory of Linda, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to a charity of choice.

