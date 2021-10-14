VanDeMortel, Roy (RJ) Newton

NEWARK: It is with heavy hearts that our beloved RJ’s loving soul has left this earth on September 30, 2021 at age 30.

RJ’s crystal blue eyes radiated warmth and light. He captured and motivated anyone that crossed paths with him with his beautiful smile. RJ was an old soul and had wisdom beyond his years. He was a gentle human and loved animals, nature and above all, his family. RJ inspired others to be there best self and rejoiced in their successes.

Survived by loving and devoted family; mother: Linda Brunner; sister: Noel Ellis; grandmother; Barbara Brunner; grandfather: Roy Newton Johncox, Jr.; nieces: Ave Ellis and Daniella Navarro; nephew: Preston Navarro; adopted dad: Roger VanDeMortel; half-sister: Jillian Buchman; step-mother: Tammy Williams; step sisters: Nikisha Ruggles and Kaja Parker Mott; special aunt/uncle: Laurie and Jerry Seely; “loving cousin” Will Guchone; many other aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

Predeceased by his father: Roy Newton Johncox III; grandmother: Sharon Johncox; grandfather: Donald F. Brunner; and uncle: Donald A. Brunner.

A celebration of RJ’s life will be held on (Saturday) October 23, 2021 at 12pm at the Park Presbyterian Church: 110 Maple Court, Newark, NY.

