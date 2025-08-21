What are you looking for?

Vanderburgh, Emmet B. 

August 21, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WILLIAMSON: Emmet B. Vanderburgh, 98, entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Emmet was born on April 25, 1927, in Ithaca, NY, the son of the late Frank and Dora Vanderburgh. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and, following his service, used the GI Bill to further his education at Cornell University.

A caring man who truly loved everyone, Emmet dedicated his life to teaching and service. He worked as a Driver Education Teacher and gave generously of his time to the community. He served on the Wayne County Fair Board and volunteered with 4-H, assisting with garden inspections. Through his involvement with BOCES, he guided students in cooking jellies and jams, greenhouse management, and vegetable gardening.

Emmet was a member of the Genesee Valley Gladiolus Society. His strong faith led him to be actively involved in the United Methodist Churches, where he shared both his kindness and his dedication to others.

Emmet will be remembered by his wife of seventy-one years, Marjorie Vanderburgh; a daughter, Susan (David) McMillan; brother, Allen Vanderburgh; and many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Emmet was predeceased by his daughter, Cynthia Vanderburgh, son Philip Vanderburgh, and sister, Marian Van Eseltine.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Emmet’s life will be held at Fairport United Methodist Church, 31 West Church Street, Fairport, NY 14450, at a date and time to be announced. Please check youngfuneralhomeny.com for updates.

In accordance with Emmet’s wishes, the courtesy of no flowers is requested. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairport United Methodist Church, 31 West Church Street, Fairport, NY 14450, in loving memory of Emmet.

