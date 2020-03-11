Vandergrift, Matthew John

MARION: Formerly of Webster. Tragically in a car accident, Saturday, March 7, 2020, age 37. He leaves his wife, Andrea; his two children whom he loved dearly and who made him so proud, Ash Matthew and Alivia Skye; parents, James (Luanne) Vandergrift and Janet (Daniel) Vespone; mother-in-law, Sandy Occor; siblings, Amy (Alex Donk) Vandergrift, Joshua (Jeanette) Vandergrift, Linnaea (Jesse) Nifong, as well as step-brothers and sisters, Vanessa, Carissa, Brianna, Benjamin, and Samuel; brother-in-law, Rex Ocorr; nieces and nephews, Wyatt, Bryce, and Grayson Vandergrift, Jack, Audrey, and Evelyn Nifong; grandparents, Daniel and Carolyn Corretore; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by grandparents; Gary and Carol Vandergrift; father-in-law, Jeff Ocorr. A US Army Veteran of Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, RAKKASAN 101st Airborne, Matthew served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He worked as a foreman for Tambe Electric. He will be remembered for his love of family, military service, loyalty, competitive spirit, sense of humor, and infectious smile. You will be forever loved Matthew. Friends were received Thursday, March 12, at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, Webster. His Memorial Service was held 10:00 AM Saturday, March 14, at Webster Presbyterian Church, 550 Webster Rd., Webster. Memorials may be directed to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675, or Fund for Matthew Vandergrift’s Children, c/o Canandaigua National Bank, 1155 Ridge Rd., Webster, NY 14580.