September 6th 2021, Monday
Vanderlee, Gretchen

by WayneTimes.com
September 6, 2021

BLOOMFIELD: Gretchen Vanderlee was born on August 2, 1979 and passed away on September 2, 2021 at Highland Hospital.  

She is survived by her daughter, Grace Rose; beloved dog, Roger; grandmother, Grace Vanderlee; mother, Wanda M. Vanderlee of FL; father and step-mother, David (Wanda A.) Vanderlee; brother, David (Brandy) Vanderlee; uncle, Lawrence Vanderlee; niece and nephews, Sahara McCloud, Talen Battle, and Tristan Vanderlee. 

Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (September 10) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502.  In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gretchen’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.  To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

