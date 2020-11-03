Vanderlinde, David E.

WILLIAMSON/SODUS: Age 67, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, John & Irene Vanderlinde; sister, Diane Vanderlinde; brother, John “Jack” Vanderlinde; brother-in-laws, Bernard Putman and Roland Schinsing. He is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Vanderlinde; 2 grandsons, Julian Vanderlinde and Jaeden Cacia; siblings, Donald (Georgia) Vanderlinde, Doris Schinsing and Deborah Putman; uncle, Martin “Tobey” Vanderlinde; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 1:00pm-4:00pm Sunday, November 15th, 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551, where funeral service will start promptly at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Heart Assoc., 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY 14607. Interment at the convenience of the family in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
NEWARK: Frank J. DeMarco passed away October 29th 2020 at the Friendly Home in Pittsford NY at the age of 87. Frank is survived by a sister Martha DeMarco Huober, fives daughters Stephanie DeMarco, Sandra DeMarco-Decker, Marcia DeMarco-Kouwe, Martha DeMarco-Hutchinson, Angeline DeMarco Five grandchildren six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Frank is predeceased […]
CLYDE: Santo A. Montemorano, 94 of Clyde NY passed away peacefully on October 31 surrounded by family at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons NY. He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia (Santelli), with whom he enjoyed 68 years of marriage, daughter Maria Bruno (Montemorano), and brother Pasquale (Pat) Montemorano. He is survived by […]