Vanderlinde, James “Jimmy” 

SODUS: Age 55, passed away unexpectedly March 4th, 2023. He is survived by his partner, Jennifer Babcock; parents, Donald and Georgia Vanderlinde; sister, Sandra (Doug) Garrod; Jennifer’s son, Dylan Babcock; aunts, Doris Schinsing and Deborah Putman; uncles, John (Diane) Marr, Thomas (Marcia Melnyk) Marr; nephews, Ryan (Ashley) Garrod, Cody (Megan) Garrod and Connor Garrod; dogs, Carly and Colby; along with many cousins and other friends. Jimmy was predeceased by grandparents, John & Irene Vanderlinde and Newton & Kate Marr; uncles, John Schinsing, Bernard Putnam, Jack Vanderlinde, David Vanderlinde and Nelson Kise, and aunt, Shirley Kise.

Jimmy loved motorcycles, shooting guns, gardening, making LED signs and taking his dogs for ice cream.

Friends and family are invited to call 1pm – 4pm, Sunday, March 19th, 2023 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551; where a service will start promptly at 4pm. There will be a Celebration of Life following the service at Captain Jack’s Good Time Tavern, 8505 Greig St, Sodus Point, NY 14555 from 5pm – 8pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jimmy’s memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.