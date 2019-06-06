Obituaries
Vanderlinde John W. “Jack”
SODUS: Age 72, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was predeceased by his parents, John & Irene Vanderlinde. He is survived by his wife, Florence Garlock; children, Gene (Anita) Vanderlinde and Wes (Jennifer) Vanderlinde; step-children, Debbie Frey, David (Mary Beth) Garlock and Mike (Amy) Belknap; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Don (Georgia) Vanderlinde, Doris Schinsing, Debbie Putman and David Vanderlinde; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Jack was a proud Vietnam Veteran and served with the 592nd Trans Company- Desert Rats during the war. After the war, he worked at Xerox and retired after 30 years of dedicated service. He was also a devoted grandfather to his grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00pm-7:30pm, Monday, June 10th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where funeral services will be held promptly at 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to STAC, 49 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
