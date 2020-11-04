Vanderlinde, Martin “Toby” Roy

LYONS: Passed away November 3, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home at the age of 91. Mr. Vanderlinde was born in Sodus on September 16, 1929 to the late Lena and Isaac Vanderlinde. Martin is survived by his son, Richard (Kristine) of South Carolina; daughters, Sheryl Nesbitt (John McDonald) Macedon/Florida and Patricia Caudill (James) of Florida; daughter-in-law, Penny Vanderlinde of Lyons; grandchildren, Richard Vanderlinde, Stephanie Folines, Jason and Matthew Nesbitt, Stacey Newville, Jeffrey Newville and April Domster; also many step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Irene; son, Thomas; brothers, John, Isaac, William, Ralph, and David; sisters, Jeanette Davison, Marie Brennessel, and Maude Featherly. Friends and family are invited to call from 12pm – 2pm on Saturday, November 7th at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. Where a service will begin promptly at 2pm. Graveside burial to immediately follow at Baptist Rural Cemetery. There will also be a Celebration of Toby’s Life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Lifetime Care, 800 W Miller St, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com