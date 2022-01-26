Powered by Dark Sky
January 27th 2022, Thursday
Vanderlinde, Ronald

January 26, 2022

MARION: Entered into rest on January 24, 2022 at the age of 83. Predeceased by his parents, Isaac and Minnie Vanderlinde; granddaughter, Angela; brother-in-law, Kenneth DeLyser Sr.;. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Catherine (Kay); daughters, Susan (Ken) Martens, Sherri (Brian) Miller; grandsons, Joshua Beck,

Jason Hand; great-granddaughter, Amber Hand; sister, Elaine DeLyser; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ron enjoyed deer hunting, snowmobiling, nascar, gambling and most of all

spending time with his family.

There will be no prior calling hours, a graveside service will be held at a later

date. Donations may be made in his memory to Marion American Legion Post 1430, P.O. Box 42, Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

