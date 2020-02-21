VanDerMallie, Nancy K.

PALMYRA: Died on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 70. Nancy was born on Oct.28, 1949 the daughter of Harold and Hazel Contant Beadle. Nancy had a passion for making Plastic Canvas creations and took great pleasure in giving them away. Many waitresses and cashiers have received Nancy’s creations as a thank you for friendly service. Nancy is survived by her husband Byron “Butch” VanDerMallie; sons Michael (Nikki) and Brian (Missy) VanderMallie; grandchildren Daniel and Holly VanDerMallie; aunt Ruth VanDusen and cousin Cathy Contant. She was predeceased by her aunt Mary Jane Patridge. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Monday, February 24 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Committal prayers will be at 11:30am on Tuesday, February 25 at Palmyra Cemetery. A funeral service will follow at 1pm at the First Baptist Church of Manchester, 54 S. Main St., Manchester, NY. Please consider memorials to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences@www.rlyostfuneralhome.com