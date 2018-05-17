PALMYRA: Evert passed away on May 15, 2018 at age 81. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol VanderMolen; brothers, Maynard, Peter and Charles VanderMolen. Evert is survived by his children, Jim (Eva) VanderMolen, Jeff (Stephanie) VanderMolen and Pam (Tim Williams) Bolger; grandchildren, Scott, Joe, Alex, Amanda and Megan; several nieces and nephews. Evert retired from Xerox, having worked for them for over 30 years. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed tending to his gardens and was a Palmyra Mason for many years. Family and friends may call from 4-7 PM on Monday (May 21) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 East Jackson St., Palmyra, NY, where his funeral service will be held on Tuesday (May 22) at 10 AM. Interment in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Contributions in Evert’s memory may be directed to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.